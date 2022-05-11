Expect Delays: Separate Daytime Lane Closures Scheduled On I-84 In Fishkill

Be ready for possible traffic delays through southwest Dutchess County in the coming days.

Scheduled road work on Interstate 84 near the Town of Fishkill will have one lane closed in either direction near Fishkill Creek, according to the Department of Transportation.

First up will be the closure of one westbound lane between US Route 9 and State Route 52, Thursday, May 12, and Friday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

That will be followed by one eastbound lane closing through the same stretch Tuesday, May 17, and Wednesday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The closures are to accommodate bridge maintenance that will take place, weather permitting.

Transportation officials said drivers should plan for delays and slow down during those times.

They also reminded drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest road conditions any time by calling 511 or visiting 511NY.org.

