Expect Delays: Lane Closure Planned On Stretch Of I-84 In Dutchess County

Nicole Valinote
I-84 in Fishkill
State officials have advised motorists to expect delays due to a planned lane closure on a stretch of I-84 in the Hudson Valley.

Motorists in Dutchess County should expect one lane to close along I-84 westbound between Exit 46 (US Route 9) in East Fishkill and Exit 44 (State Route 52) in Fishkill, the New York State Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, June 14.

Officials said the closure will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, to accommodate bridge maintenance. 

