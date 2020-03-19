Contact Us
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Return to your home site

Menu

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Nearby Towns

  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: Measures To Reduce Financial Strain, Density Ordered As NY Reports 1,769 New COVID-19 Cases
News

COVID-19: Molinaro To Host Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall With Local Business Community

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will host a telephone Town Hall meeting for businesses and officials regarding the coronavirus.
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will host a telephone Town Hall meeting for businesses and officials regarding the coronavirus. Photo Credit: Dutchess County

In an effort to keep local businesses and leaders up to date on the ever-changing numbers and rules associated with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will host a telephone Town Hall meeting.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m., Friday, March 20 and will provide updates on the county's response to the evolving pandemic, its economic impacts and relief efforts, as well as answer participants’ questions.

“Given this unprecedented health situation, we in Dutchess County Government understand the hardships being faced by our own business community, and we continue to advocate for State and Federal support," said Molinaro.

The "meeting" will also offer businesses and leaders a chance to ask questions and let the county know of their needs, Molinaro said.

Members of the business community can participate in this Telephone Town Hall by calling 845-765-7121 beginning at 1 p.m., Friday.

Some of the information provided includes information about small business loans, unemployment insurance claims, and updated numbers, among other topics.

The county has collaborated with local business partners to create the Dutchess Business Notification Network (DBNN), which shares updates, guidelines, and information that businesses will need to know moving forward during the coronavirus pandemic.

Business owners are encouraged to sign up online to join the DBNN mailing list and receive regular emails.

Updates related to the coronavirus are also available at dutchessny.gov/coronavirus and the County’s Coronavirus hotline, 845-486-3555.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice!

Serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice!

Serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.