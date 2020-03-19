COVID-19: Molinaro To Host Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall With Local Business Community

In an effort to keep local businesses and leaders up to date on the ever-changing numbers and rules associated with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will host a telephone Town Hall meeting.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m., Friday, March 20 and will provide updates on the county's response to the evolving pandemic, its economic impacts and relief efforts, as well as answer participants’ questions.

“Given this unprecedented health situation, we in Dutchess County Government understand the hardships being faced by our own business community, and we continue to advocate for State and Federal support," said Molinaro.

The "meeting" will also offer businesses and leaders a chance to ask questions and let the county know of their needs, Molinaro said.

Members of the business community can participate in this Telephone Town Hall by calling 845-765-7121 beginning at 1 p.m., Friday.

Some of the information provided includes information about small business loans, unemployment insurance claims, and updated numbers, among other topics.

The county has collaborated with local business partners to create the Dutchess Business Notification Network (DBNN), which shares updates, guidelines, and information that businesses will need to know moving forward during the coronavirus pandemic.

Business owners are encouraged to sign up online to join the DBNN mailing list and receive regular emails.

Updates related to the coronavirus are also available at dutchessny.gov/coronavirus and the County’s Coronavirus hotline, 845-486-3555.

