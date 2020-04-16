COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Dutchess Deaths, Cases Broken Down By Town

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread in the Hudson Valley, with the number of confirmed cases in Dutchess County on the rise, even as things are stabilizing statewide.

There have now been 1,975 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dutchess, resulting in 19 deaths since the outbreak began earlier this year. There are still 189 potential cases pending.

The Dutchess County Department of Health said that there are currently 98 Dutchess residents who are hospitalized, up from 90, while 212 patients were hospitalized for the virus, treated, and later discharged.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County, according to the Department of Health:

Poughkeepsie: 235;

Poughkeepsie City: 212;

Fishkill: 160;

East Fishkill: 143;

Wappinger: 139;

LaGrange: 103;

Beacon City: 98;

Beekman: 80;

Hyde Park: 72;

Rhinebeck: 46;

Union Vale: 39;

Pleasant Valley: 37;

Wappingers Falls Village: 36;

Dover: 34;

Pawling: 21;

Red Hook: 18;

Clinton: 15;

Amenia: 13;

Washington: 10.

Rhinebeck Village: 9

Milan: 7;

Pine Plains: 7;

Stanford: 6

There have been less than five cases reported in the Villages of Fishkill, Millbrook, Millerton, Pawling, Red Hook, Tivoli, and North East.

As of Thursday, April 16, there have been 214,832 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State, including 118,302 in New York City. Since the outbreak began, 12,192 New Yorkers have died from the virus.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.