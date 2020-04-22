Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Dutchess Cases Broken Down By Town, Deaths

Zak Failla
The Dutchess County COVID-19 map on Wednesday, April 22.
The death toll in Dutchess County has hit 32 since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak began 53 days ago.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dutchess has climbed to 2,294, with the Department of Health currently monitoring 1,879 active cases. Since the outbreak, 365 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged from county hospitals.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, according to the Department of Health:

  • Poughkeepsie: 246;
  • Poughkeepsie City: 230;
  • Fishkill: 172;
  • Wappinger: 153;
  • East Fishkill: 151;
  • LaGrange: 112;
  • Beacon City: 105;
  • Beekman: 88;
  • Hyde Park: 88;
  • Wappingers Falls Village: 46;
  • Rhinebeck: 41;
  • Union Vale: 40;
  • Dover: 40;
  • Pleasant Valley: 38;
  • Pawling: 26;
  • Red Hook: 21;
  • Clinton: 16;
  • Amenia: 12;
  • Washington: 12;
  • Pine Plains: 11;
  • Rhinebeck Village: 11;
  • Stanford: 10;
  • Milan: 9.

There have been less than five cases reported in the Villages of Fishkill, Millbrook, Millerton, Pawling, Red Hook, Tivoli, and North East.

There were 474 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New York overnight, bringing the total to 15,302 since the outbreak began 53 days ago. There have been 251,690 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide.

“This illness is death, and what’s worse than death?" New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "Is there economic hardship? Yes, and it’s very bad, but it’s not death.

"Is there emotional stress from being locked in the house? Still very bad, but it’s not death. Domestic violence reports are increasing, and that’s very bad, but it’s not death.

“This is a profound moment in history. Our actions now will shape our future. We won’t have to wait 10 years for analysis and a retrospective to see how it shaped our future, we’ll see that in three, four, five days.

"It’s that pressing and every decision we make is going to affect how we come out of this and how fast we come out of this.”

