COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Hospitalization Trends, Cases As Dutchess Eyes Reopening

Dutchess County continues to experience new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, but the number of new daily infections has lowered since the outbreak began in early March as the Hudson Valley eyes reopening its economy.

As of Wednesday, May 20, state Department of Health officials said since the beginning of the pandemic there are 3,724 cases of COVID-19, with 14 new cases reported on Tuesday, May 19.

Currently, there are 1,743 active cases, with 56 people hospitalized, Dutchess County Department of Health information reveals. Dutchess County officials said they have 610 cases with unconfirmed addresses.

There have been 128 COVID-19 deaths reported in Dutchess and 1,839 people have recovered.

A breakdown of current COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County:

Poughkeepsie City: 215;

Poughkeepsie: 130;

Fishkill: 95;

Wappinger: 72;

East Fishkill: 82;

Beacon City: 107;

LaGrange: 60;

Hyde Park: 78;

Beekman: 40;

Rhinebeck: 63;

Rhinebeck Village: 7;

Wappingers Falls Village: 23;

Union Vale: 34;

Pleasant Valley: 19;

Dover: 18;

Pawling: 28;

Red Hook: 9;

Clinton: 10;

Milan: 11;

Pine Plains: 8.

There have been less than five cases reported in the Villages of Fishkill, Anemia, Millbrook, Millerton, Red Hook Village, Tivoli, Stanford, North East, and Washington.

