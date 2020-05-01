COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Dutchess County Cases By Town

There were 69 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Dutchess County, bringing the total to more than 2,800 since the outbreak began.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Dutchess has climbed to 2,805, which have resulted in 37 deaths as of Friday, May 1.

According to the Department of Health currently monitoring 2,075 active COVID-19 cases. Since the outbreak, 693 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged from county hospitals.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County:

Poughkeepsie City: 272;

Poughkeepsie: 266;

Fishkill: 171;

Wappinger: 162;

East Fishkill: 146;

Beacon City: 129;

LaGrange: 115;

Hyde Park: 107

Beekman: 78;

Union Vale: 49;

Pleasant Valley: 43;

Wappingers Falls Village: 44;

Rhinebeck: 44;

Dover: 41;

Pawling: 29;

Red Hook: 25;

Clinton: 20;

Stanford: 14;

Amenia: 12;

Milan: 11;

Washington: 10;

Pine Plains: 10;

Rhinebeck Village: 10.

There have been less than five cases reported in the Villages of Fishkill, Millbrook, Millerton, Pawling, Red Hook, Tivoli, and North East.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 308,314 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, which have resulted in the deaths of 18,610 New Yorkers since the outbreak began in early March.

