COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Dutchess County Cases By Municipality

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County is heading in the right direction after seeing an increase in recent weeks following outbreaks throughout the Hudson Valley and the nation.

According to the county Department of Health, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess has dropped to 168, down from 173 earlier in the week.

The number is a far cry from the peak of the outbreak in late April, when the county was dealing with 1,860 active cases at one point.

There have been 5,508 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in early March out of 219,039 tests administered in Dutchess. During the pandemic, there have been 165 virus-related deaths. Eleven patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Friday, Oct. 30:

Poughkeepsie: 22;

Poughkeepsie City: 21;

Beacon City: 18;

East Fishkill: 15;

Fishkill: 15;

LaGrange: 11

Wappinger: 9;

Dover: 9;

Wappingers Falls Village: 6;

Hyde Park: 6;

There are less than five COVID-19 cases in:

Amenia;

Beekman;

Clinton;

Fishkill Village;

Hyde Park;

Milan;

Millbrook Village;

Millerton Village;

North East;

Pawling;

Pawling Village;

Pine Plains;

Pleasant Valley;

Red Hook;

Red Hook Village;

Rhinebeck;

Rhinebeck Village;

Stanford;

Tivoli Village;

Union Vale;

Washington.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 14,243,871 COVID-19 tests, with 503,176 testing positive. A total of 25,792 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

