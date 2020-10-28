COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Dutchess County Cases By Municipality

The number of COVID-19 cases in Dutchess continues to slowly rise, though the county remains in better shape than some others in the Hudson Valley.

According to the county Department of Health, the number of active COVID-19 cases has been trending in the wrong direction, up to 173 as of Wednesday, Oct. 28, down from 107 as recently as last month. In late April, the virus spiked in the county, with 1,860 active cases at the height of the outbreak.

There have been 5,465 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in early March out of 215,316 tests administered in Dutchess. During the pandemic, there have been 165 virus-related deaths. Twelve patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Wednesday, Oct. 28:

Poughkeepsie City: 27;

Poughkeepsie: 25;

Beacon City: 19;

LaGrange: 15;

East Fishkill: 15;

Fishkill: 15;

Wappinger: 11;

Dover: 10;

Wappingers Falls Village: 8;

Hyde Park: 6;

There are less than five COVID-19 cases in:

Amenia;

Beekman;

Clinton;

Fishkill Village;

Hyde Park;

Milan;

Millbrook Village;

Millerton Village;

North East;

Pawling;

Pawling Village;

Pine Plains;

Pleasant Valley;

Red Hook;

Red Hook Village;

Rhinebeck;

Rhinebeck Village;

Stanford;

Tivoli Village;

Union Vale;

Washington.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 13,945,858 COVID-19 tests, with 498,646 testing positive. A total of 25,758 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

