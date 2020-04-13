COVID-19: Dutchess Seeks Residents’ Stories About Pandemic For Survey

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is taking measures to ensure that nobody forgets the pandemic of 2020.

Molinaro is encouraging area residents to take part in the county’s “COVID-19 History Survey,” which will document their experiences during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The survey, which can be found here , “allows residents to document their stories regarding the COVID-19 pandemic through a series of open-ended questions.

"With the participant's permission, the answers will be preserved in the county's archives and shared with the public -- now and in years to come -- to help inform and educate future generations.”

Dutchess County Historian William P. Tatum III said, "Future generations will look back on the COVID-19 pandemic as a formative moment in our history. Through this survey, Dutchess County residents have the opportunity to ensure future historians will have access to their thoughts, feelings, and experiences when seeking to understand the full impact of this pandemic.”

According to Molinaro, world leaders have looked to the past -- specifically, the last great pandemic, the 1918 Influenza outbreak -- for insight and guidance when facing the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The lessons learned more than a century ago, including the successes and shortcomings of public health officials during the era, have been used to formulate strategies to combat the current virus.

Responses to the survey will become part of a special COVID-19 collection within the Dutchess County Archives. While the survey data will be a public record, names will be withheld from publication.

A follow-up survey is already being processed by the Department of History.

“We are living through unprecedented times, dealing with the type of worldwide health crisis not seen in generations," Molinaro said.

"Our individual experiences, as well as the collective actions we take as a community today, will not only guide Dutchess County through the next few months, they'll enable future leaders to make informed decisions when future pandemics impact our community.

“I urge you to take part in our COVID-19 History Survey -- a few minutes of your time can save lives years from now.”

