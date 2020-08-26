COVID-19: Dutchess County Sees Uptick In Cases

There has been a slight uptick in reported COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County in recent weeks, though the numbers are still better than much of the country.

There are currently 264 active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County, up from a low of 169 as of Tuesday, July 7.

The rise has largely been attributed to small outbreaks in both the Town and City of Poughkeepsie as well as East Fishkill, which has seen a recent rise in cases.

There have now been 4,790 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County since the pandemic began, approximately 90 more cases than a week ago. Ten patients remain hospitalized with the virus.

Since mid-March, 4,373 COVID-19 patients have been treated, though there have been 153 virus-related deaths.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Wednesday, Aug. 26:

Poughkeepsie City: 60;

Poughkeepsie: 48;

Wappinger: 21;

East Fishkill: 19;

Pleasant Valley: 11;

Beekman: 10;

Fishkill: 9;

Clinton: 8;

Wappingers Falls Village: 7;

Dover: 6;

Beacon: 6.

There are less than five COVID-19 cases in:

Amenia;

Fishkill Village;

Hyde Park;

Milan;

Millbrook Village;

Millerton Village;

North East;

Pawling;

Pawling Village;

Pine Plains;

Red Hook;

Red Hook Village;

Rhinebeck;

Rhinebeck Village;

Stanford;

Tivoli Village;

Union Vale;

Washington.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.