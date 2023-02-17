Child Kidnapping By Non-Custodial Father Lands Poughkeepsie Dad In Jail, Police say

The non-custodial father of a 4-year-old Hudson Valley boy is behind bars after allegedly kidnapping the child at knifepoint.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 8 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 16 when police responded to 881 Dutchess Turnpike in the town of Poughkeepsie on a report of an armed kidnapping, Town of Poughkeepsie Police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were told the suspect took the child at knifepoint and stole a white BMW sedan to make his escape, police added.

A "bolo" or be on the lookout call to all departments was issued and around 9:10 a.m., a village of Millbrook police officer spotted the car on Route 343.

Troopers from the state police and the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office responded to aid in stopping the vehicle, the department said.

The BMW was stopped and the suspect, identified as Isaiah Stratford Sr., age 27, of Poughkeepsie, was taken into custody. The child was found unharmed in the car, police said.

Stratford was charged with:

Kidnapping

Menacing

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Endangering the welfare of a child.

He was held for arraignment in the town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court.

