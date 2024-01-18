New Poughkeepsie Restaurant Cited For 'Great Menu'

Tomo Asian Fusion, located in Dutchess County in the Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie has been getting a growing list of five-star reviews for its food, service, and drinks.

Opened October 2023, the restaurant features a fun, lively environment in both the dining room and the bar area, according to Yelpers and local foodies.

Gary R., who was one of the first to visit the newly opening restaurant had this to say: "I went to Tomo for the first time for lunch recently. I loved the layout and the great menu. My son had the 3 roll lunch special which he enjoyed. I had the Sashimi lunch special which was excellent and very fresh. The service and atmosphere were great and I will definitely be back."

The menu features something for everyone, but its main focus is sushi and hibachi dinners.

Some favorites seem to be the Angry Dragon Roll, plenty of the sashimi selections, and the Chilean Sea Bass dinner.

The menu also features a chef's selection dinner which includes 15 pieces of three appetizers, 11 nigiri, and one handroll.

For those who don't covet sushi weekly, there's the hibachi grill that offers a plethora of dinner or lunch selections including steak, chicken, seafood, etc.

The bar is known for its fun drinks, think the Mount Fuji drink for two or the usual sake, beers, and wine.

Children are welcome and the service is said to be very good and friendly according to Yelpers who all seemed to mention the above-average attention provided.

For a new restaurant, most reviewers gave Tomo Asian Fusion high marks.

Prices are moderate to high, depending on what you order.

The restaurant is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., dinner is from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 12 to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

For information, call 845-299-8666.

