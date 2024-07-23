Missing: Have You Seen This 25-Year-Old Poughkeepsie Woman?

New York State Police issued an alert on Tuesday, July 23, following the disappearance of Dutchess County resident Maria Ortiz, of Poughkeepsie.

Police noted that "Maria is small in stature," and has brown eyes, black hair, and of a thin build.

The images shown above are the only ones available at this time, police said.

She is known to frequent the Poughkeepsie and New York City areas.

Anyone with info on her whereabouts is asked to call state police at 845-677-7300.

