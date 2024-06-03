Partly Cloudy 65°

Man, 55, Found Shot Dead In Poughkeepsie Parking Lot

Police are searching for a suspect after a 55-year-old man was found shot dead in a parking lot in the region.

The area of the deadly shooting. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Google Maps street view
The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 10:20 p.m., Saturday, June 1, in the area of 472 Main St., in Poughkeepsie.

According to Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the City of Poughkeepsie Police, responding officers found the man at the top of the parking area.

He was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, where he later died, Clark said.

Police have not identified the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

