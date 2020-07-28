These Dutchess County Communities Among Best Places To Live, Brand-New Rankings Reveal

Dutchess County is well-represented in Niche’s brand-new 2020 Best Places to Live list.

Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings. Other factors are listed here.

Spackenkill, cited for its scenic beauty, is the No. 1-rated municipality in the county. You can read the Niche entry here.

Spackenkill is followed by No. 2 Crown Heights, No. 3 Beacon, No. 4 Myers Corner and No. 5 Red Oaks Mill to make up the Top 5 for Dutchess County.

You can view each entry and the entire list here.

