Lifestyle

Steven Spielberg Stops By Popular Deli In Poughkeepsie

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Gage Skidmore

Steven Spielberg stopped by a popular deli in the Hudson Valley.

Rossi Rosticceria Deli in Dutchess County shared a photo on Wednesday, April 27, of the 75-year-old world-renowned director, producer, and screenwriter's visit on social media.

"We’ve made lunch for A Lot of people but this is way up there," the business with two Poughkeepsie locations (on Clove Road and Eastdale Avenue) said in the Instagram post.

Spielberg has directed numerous celebrated films, including Jurassic Park, Jaws, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

View a photo Rossi Deli staffers snapped with Spielberg here.

