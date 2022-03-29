New Beacon Business Offers 'Core Cocktails' Using Local Ingredients

A new Hudson Valley business is offering a unique selection of canned cocktails made with locally-sourced ingredients.

Liquid Fables opened in Dutchess County in late July, according to owner Matt Green.

The business offers a selection of "Core Cocktails" at its tasting room at 1 East Main St. in Beacon.

The company currently serves up four "Core Cocktails," two of which are vodka-based, one made with rye whisky and one with gin.

"Being in Beacon, there are a lot of people who come up from Westchester and the city," Green said. "It’s a lot of people who stumble upon us, and they all seem to really like it.”

Green said all of the Liquid Fables spirits are sourced from New York State, and they try to use as many ingredients as possible that are grown in the state.

He said the most popular cocktail so far is the "Tortoise and the Hare," which is similar to a mojito but is made with vodka since they couldn't source rum from New York.

“It’s really easy drinking, really crisp, and really refreshing," he added.

You may also be able to find the business' cocktails in a location near you. In the past six weeks, Liquid Fables has also begun distributing products in parts of the lower and central Hudson Valley.

“Right now we’re self-distributing. So, there is a limitation with how many cases we can get out the door," he said. "We really want to become the Hudson Valley/New York City’s canned cocktail.”

Green said the response from customers has been very positive.

“I think a lot of people wanted to support a local company," he said. "And then when they tasted how our product was different than others, they got excited about it.”

