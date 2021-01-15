It's National Bagel Day: What Are Your Favorite Spots In Dutchess County?

Hey bagel lovers, it's National Bagel Day and we have picked a few spots in Dutchess County that are known for serving a great bagel, of course with plenty of cream cheese or a smear.

If you don't agree with our choices, let us know where you go for bagels in the comments section. We are always on the hunt for great places to eat and love finding new spots.

But first, did you know that the bagel is nearly 500 years old and was first documented in travels from the Jewish families of Poland in the 1600s. They arrived in America with the huge Polish-Jewish immigration in the 1800s to New York where they became a huge success.

Nationwide, the bagel really didn't grab the attention of average folks until the mid-20th-century when mass manufacturing made it easier to transport those yummy round heaven of dough.

Here are our picks:

The Bagel Shoppe, 986 Main St., Fishkill: Super soft and hot are what Yelp reviewers say about this favorite shop. Large selection and nice service. Large assortment of cream cheese.

Rudy's Bagels, Red Oaks Mill Center, 43 Vassar Road, Poughkeepsie: Nice vibe, great coffee, and oh, great bagels too, is the word on Yelp. "Okay, seriously these are the best bagels in the world!!," wrote one fan. I guess we don't need to look any further.

Hopewell Hot Bagel, 792 Route 82, Hopewell Junction: Known for their "Super Bagel" with everything, this spot offers great service, great bagels, and a nice atmosphere.

The Beacon Bagel, 466 Main St., Beacon: Besides the usual yummy bagels, the spot also offers gluten-free, and vegan cream cheese. A favorite is a soft pretzel bagel sprinkled with salt, yum. Nice staff, can find a line.

Empire Bagels, 738 Route 9 Fishkill: Fresh NYC style bagels with plenty of breakfast sandwiches and several gourmet bagel sandwiches too. Excellent quality and taste.

So, there they are. What are your favorite spots? Leave a comment below and share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

