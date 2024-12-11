COVID-19 Precautions Over The Holidays

As the holiday season begins, it is important to protect your health and the health of your loved ones as much as possible by taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. By staying safe and healthy, we can ensure that this is still the most wonderful time of the year!

How can we gather safely for the holidays?

During this time when we are used to gathering with family and friends, the guidelines given to us by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explicitly tell us to limit any holiday gatherings to members of our own household this year. This remains important as some people who have COVID-19 are asymptomatic (have no symptoms at all) but can still transmit the virus to others.

If at any point we come across anyone from another household, make sure it is outdoors, remain at least six feet apart, and always wear a mask.

Below are a few more tips and ideas to stay safe this holiday season:

If you’re inside, open windows and doors to increase ventilation – weather allowing!

Wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds after returning home.

Make frequent use of an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Disinfect any shared items after use.

Choose virtual holiday gatherings this year instead of in-person.

If you are feeling even mildly unwell, always choose to stay home.

What you need to know:

By having your holiday celebrations only include members of your own household this year, you are helping to protect the health of your entire community.

Sun River Health continues to offer COVID-19 testing in all the communities we serve. For more information or to set up an appointment for a COVID-19 test, call us at 844-400-1975, or visit sunriver.org.

Wishing you and yours a happy and healthy holiday season!