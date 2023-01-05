Contact Us
Celebrates Three Kings Day With Sun River Health

by Sun River Health
Content Partner: Sun River Health
Sun River Health is celebrating Three Kings Day.
Sun River Health will host our annual Three Kings Day Celebrations in Poughkeepsie on January 7, Beacon on January 8, and Peekskill on January 14.

In many countries throughout Central and South America, Three Kings Day is traditionally celebrated on January 6. On the night of January 5, children leave their shoes on the window ledge or doorstep in anticipation of the Three Kings’ arrival. They also leave water and hay for the weary camels. In the morning, the water and hay are gone, and the shoes are filled with candies, fruits, and little toys.

The events in Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Peekskill are free and open to the public. They will be filled with music, dance, arts and crafts, and a visit from the Three Kings themselves. All children aged 12 and under in attendance will receive a free gift.

For further event details, see below.

Poughkeepsie – Saturday, January 7, 11am – 2pm

The Family Partnership Center 

29 North Hamilton Street,  Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Beacon – Sunday, January 8, 1pm – 5pm

St. Joachim Church

 51 Leonard Street , Beacon, NY 12508

Peekskill – Saturday, January 14, 2pm – 5pm

The Atrium at Sun River Health Jeannette J. Phillips 

1037 Main Street,  Peekskill, NY 10566