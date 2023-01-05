Celebrates Three Kings Day With Sun River Health

Sun River Health will host our annual Three Kings Day Celebrations in Poughkeepsie on January 7, Beacon on January 8, and Peekskill on January 14.

In many countries throughout Central and South America, Three Kings Day is traditionally celebrated on January 6. On the night of January 5, children leave their shoes on the window ledge or doorstep in anticipation of the Three Kings’ arrival. They also leave water and hay for the weary camels. In the morning, the water and hay are gone, and the shoes are filled with candies, fruits, and little toys.

The events in Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Peekskill are free and open to the public. They will be filled with music, dance, arts and crafts, and a visit from the Three Kings themselves. All children aged 12 and under in attendance will receive a free gift.

For further event details, see below.

Poughkeepsie – Saturday, January 7, 11am – 2pm

The Family Partnership Center

29 North Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Beacon – Sunday, January 8, 1pm – 5pm

St. Joachim Church

51 Leonard Street , Beacon, NY 12508

Peekskill – Saturday, January 14, 2pm – 5pm

The Atrium at Sun River Health Jeannette J. Phillips

1037 Main Street, Peekskill, NY 10566