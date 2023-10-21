Gun Violence Threat Leads To Postponement Of John Jay-Roy C. Ketcham Homecoming Football Game

The threat was received several hours before the varsity contest in Dutchess County between rivals John Jay of East Fishkill and host Roy C. Ketcham in Wappingers Falls was scheduled to start Friday night, Oct. 20.

The threat was reported to the Ketcham High School Building Administration at approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday which "necessitated the postponement" of the game, "as well as the quick and safe evacuation of the entire Roy C. Ketcham HS campus," Wappingers Central School District Superintendent Dr. Dwight Bonk said.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office has successfully identified and located the individual(s) responsible for the threat as well as its distribution on social media, Bonk said.

Bonk said the threat reportedly read, “I am going to be bringing a gun to RCK Football Homecoming game and you are going to see the outcome live."

"Actions such as these are clearly disturbing, concerning, and are always taken seriously," Bonk said, noting that "the district is not permitted to release any further information pertaining to the individual responsible for this threat, but we can assure you that this issue will be addressed to the greatest extent of the law."

The John Jay-East Fishkill vs. Ketcham game has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at Ketcham HS, followed by the Homecoming Dance.

