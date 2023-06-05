A Few Clouds 66°

Gruesome Homicide: 24-Year-Old Stabbed In Head In Poughkeepsie

A 24-year-old man found stabbed in the head with a knife in the Hudson Valley later died.

The area the man was found with a knife in his skull. Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra and Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Dutchess County around 12:30 p.m., on Sunday, June 4 at 25 South Grand Ave., in the city of Poughkeepsie.

According to Det. Lt. Matt Clark, of the Poughkeepsie Police, responding officers found the man stabbed once with bystanders performing life-saving measures.

The unidentified victim was transported by EMS to Mid Hudson Regional, where he was later pronounced dead. 

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, June 5, Clark said.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call 845-451-4000.

