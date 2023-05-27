Grab Your Racket: New Pickleball Courts Opening In Poughkeepsie

Tuesday, May 30 at 10 a.m., Dutchess County Executive William O’Neil will host a ribbon cutting and exhibition game at the county’s new pickleball courts at Quiet Cove Riverfront Park in the town of Poughkeepsie.

Attendees will be invited to try out this fun, accessible sport that is rapidly growing in popularity across the nation.

Dutchess County has constructed four pickleball courts on the upper portion of the park, near the park’s entrance off Route 9.

The courts include one larger, adaptive court, with wider margins to allow for greater maneuverability for players in wheelchairs.

Representatives from USA Pickleball as well as New York State Parks will also be on hand as part of the opening event.

The courts will be open for public use starting at 12 p.m. following the event.

