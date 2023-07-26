Fugitive Caught: Poughkeepsie Drug Dealer On The Run For Year Caught By Task Force

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of Daniel Curtis Mizzel Jr., age 41, of Poughkeepsie, after he was indicted by a Dutchess County grand jury last summer for selling fentanyl and possession with intent to sell fentanyl and crack cocaine, said Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, coordinator of the force.

Mizzel was a fugitive for almost one year before being apprehended by task force agents in the Town of Hyde Park. He is currently being held at the Dutchess County Jail, Harris said.

"The Dutchess County Drug Task Force will continue to investigate and apprehend drug dealers who sell poison to vulnerable residents and visitors of Dutchess County," Harris said.

The task force was assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force encourages anyone seeking assistance with drug addiction or treatment to call the Dutchess County HELPLINE at 845-485-9700 or walk into the Stabilization Center at 230 North Road in Poughkeepsie 845- 486-2849.

