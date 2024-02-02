Fentanyl Dealer Nabbed Near Poughkeepsie Elementary School, Police Say

The incident occurred in Dutchess County on Thursday, Feb. 1, in the City of Poughkeepsie in front of Clinton Elementary School.

According to Sgt. Adam Harris of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, Joseph P. Parquet, age 32, of the city of Poughkeepsie, was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell during an ongoing investigation by the task force.

The task force has been conducting ongoing investigations into the sale of dangerous drugs including fentanyl mixed with xylazine, which is also known by the street names “Tranq” or “Zombie Drug," Harris aid.

The investigation focused on the south side of Poughkeepsie, specifically in the areas of Academy and Montgomery streets, and led to Parquet being identified as a dealer, Harris added.

On Thursday, Harris said agents found Parquet on the street in front of the Clinton Elementary School with a large quantity of fentanyl packaged for sale.

Parquet was arrested without incident and transported to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office for processing. Additional charges are pending.

Dutchess County District Attorney, Anthony Parisi, said that “dangerous drugs have no place in our community and the fact that this arrest occurred in such close proximity to an elementary school is alarming and demonstrates the vulnerability of our youth to succumb to the drug epidemic."

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

