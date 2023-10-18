East Fishkill Woman Busted With Drugs, Driving While High Following One-Car Crash, Police Say

The incident took place in Dutchess County in LaGrange on Wednesday, Oct. 11, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

According to Hicks, troopers responded to a rollover crash around 12:45 a.m. on the Taconic State Parkway near mile marker No. 48.

During the investigation, the driver, Katherine Griffin, age 55, of East Fishkill, was located in an intoxicated condition and in possession of approximately 5.8 grams of cocaine, and 3.4 grams of crack cocaine, Hicks said.

Griffin was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital for evaluation.

Following release from the hospital, Griffin was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving while impaired by combined drugs and alcohol with a prior conviction.

She was released on her own recognizance to reappear before the court on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

