East Fishkill Police Officer Killed After Running Off Taconic Parkway

The collision took place in Dutchess County around 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 18 on the Taconic State Parkway in East Fishkill.

Acting East Fishkill Police Department Chief Derrick Cuccia said the unnamed officer was investigating a possible fatal crash near the East Fishkill Police Department when the officer left to interview a victim at the hospital.

While on the way to the hospital, the officer was traveling north on the Taconic State Parkway when his vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree, Cuccia said.

The police officer was taken to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital where he later died, the chief said.

His identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

