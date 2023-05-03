Dutchess County Sheriff's Office: Be Wary Of New Scams Posing As Cops

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office warns of a new scam circulating that involves scammers posing as law enforcement.

In at least one case the scammer posed as a sergeant and sent the victim a text implying that they owe $5,000, said Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

"If you receive a text or message similar to this one it is most assuredly a scam; delete it immediately and do not follow the instructions in it or click on any links provided," Watterson said.

Some key items to look for that are warning flags a text or an email is a scam they will very often contain misspelled words or have confusing language, Watterson added.

Watterson officered the following tips to help avoid scams:

Legitimate law enforcement would not attempt to satisfy a warrant or make promises to avoid prosecution by soliciting money.

If you receive an email about an order you didn’t place or asking you to send money call the company using a legitimate number.

If someone asks you to purchase merchandise, transfer money, provide bank information, or enter a code given to you by them use caution as it is likely a scam.

Do not meet up with someone that you don’t know; if you’re asked to do this it is surely a scam, and it is very dangerous as well.

If someone calls you and tells you that a relative has been hurt or is in jail, confirm it first before sending any money.

If the person is telling you that a loved one is in the hospital or jail find out which one and contact the institution yourself to confirm.

If a loved one has recently passed away be wary; in some cases perpetrators have even preyed on victims by searching through the obituaries.

If anyone thinks they may have been the victim of a scam they are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800 or via the tipline at 845-605-CLUE or dcsotips@gmail.com.

