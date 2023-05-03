Dutchess County Sheriff's Office: Be Wary Of New Scams Posing As Cops

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office warns of a new scam circulating that involves scammers posing as law enforcement.
In at least one case the scammer posed as a sergeant and sent the victim a text implying that they owe $5,000, said Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.
"If you receive a text or message similar to this one it is most assuredly a scam; delete it immediately and do not follow the instructions in it or click on any links provided," Watterson said.
Some key items to look for that are warning flags a text or an email is a scam they will very often contain misspelled words or have confusing language, Watterson added.
Watterson officered the following tips to help avoid scams:
- Legitimate law enforcement would not attempt to satisfy a warrant or make promises to avoid prosecution by soliciting money.
- If you receive an email about an order you didn’t place or asking you to send money call the company using a legitimate number.
- If someone asks you to purchase merchandise, transfer money, provide bank information, or enter a code given to you by them use caution as it is likely a scam.
- Do not meet up with someone that you don’t know; if you’re asked to do this it is surely a scam, and it is very dangerous as well.
- If someone calls you and tells you that a relative has been hurt or is in jail, confirm it first before sending any money.
- If the person is telling you that a loved one is in the hospital or jail find out which one and contact the institution yourself to confirm.
- If a loved one has recently passed away be wary; in some cases perpetrators have even preyed on victims by searching through the obituaries.
If anyone thinks they may have been the victim of a scam they are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800 or via the tipline at 845-605-CLUE or dcsotips@gmail.com.
