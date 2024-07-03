Duo Charged In Connection To Shooting Death Of Poughkeepsie Man

Fulton County resident Jan Michael Deere, age 38, of Gloversville, was charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon on Friday, June 28, said Det. Lt. Terrance Beam of the Poughkeepsie Police.

Also charged was Dutchess County resident Joseph R. Gonzalez, age 46, of Rhinebeck, with manslaughter, Beam added.

Fryar, age 34, of Poughkeepsie, was shot in the head on Saturday, March 30, near a social club located at 446 Main St., in Poughkeepsie.

After being shot, police said Fryar fell to the sidewalk where Gonzalez stomped on his head.

Fryar was hospitalized on life-support at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie where he was on life support until his death on Saturday, April 20.

His cause of death was determined by the state Medical Examiner's Office to be complications of a gunshot wound and blunt force injuries to the head.

Beam said both men were remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

