Drug Task Force Sweep In Poughkeepsie Nets Mulitple Arrests, Drugs, Gun

The sweeps took place in Dutchess County early on Tuesday, July 18 in the city and town of Poughkeepsie.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force has been actively investigating the sale of fentanyl and crack cocaine in the Dutchess County area, said Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, coordinator of the Task Force.

As a result of this investigation two search warrants were executed by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force with the assistance of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit.

During the execution of the warrants, a loaded illegal handgun was seized as well as a large quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, Harris said.

The following people who reside in the city of Poughkeepsie were arrested:

Phillip Stephens – criminal possession of a weapon – loaded firearm, a class C felony offense; criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony

William Moore - felony warrant held by the New York State Police

Marisol Rivera - felony warrant held by the city of Poughkeepsie Police

Michelle Butler - felony warrant held by the New York State Police

Stephens is being held by the Drug Task Force pending his arrangement in court later Tuesday. All other suspects were turned over to the agencies that held the warrants of arrest.

The Drug Task Force was assisted by the city of Poughkeepsie Narcotics Unit and the state police.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

