Drug Task Force Raid Nabs Poughkeepsie Man For Fentanly Sales, Police Say

Dutchess County resident Tyrone A. Moye, age 37, of Poughkeepsie, was taken down during a raid of his home on Wednesday, March 20 on Main Street.

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force, an investigation began early this year into fentanyl and other dangerous drug sales occurring in the area of 455 Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie

Task Force agents identified Moye operating in that area which resulted in a search warrant being issued for a residence inside 455 Main Street, Harris said.

Harris said early Wednesday, task force agents and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit executed a search warrant where a significant quantity of fentanyl, crack cocaine, a handgun, handgun ammunition, and rifle ammunition was seized.

Moye was charged with four counts of criminal possession of controlled substances. He is being held at the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office until his arraignment. Several additional charges are pending, Harris said.

If anyone has information regarding this case or any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by email at DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

