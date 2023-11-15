Drug Task Force Nabs 2 Poughkeepsie Drug Dealers, Cops Say

Dutchess County residents Tyrese Elting, age 24, of the town of Poughkeepsie, and Brandon Mima, age 20, from the city of Poughkeepsie were arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 14 during separate raids by the Dutchess County Task Force.

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, of the task force, both arrests are the result of separate investigations with the assistance of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department that started earlier this year regarding fentanyl and crack cocaine sales in the City and Town of Poughkeepsie.

Mima is currently under the supervision of the Dutchess County Probation Department on an unrelated case, Harris said.

Both were arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court and released to reappear on a future date due to the current narcotics charges being non-qualifying offenses for a judge to consider bail under current NYS law.

"The Dutchess County Drug Task Force pursues drug dealers who sell poison in our communities to prevent senseless overdose deaths," Harris said.

Fentanyl is the leading cause of overdoses in Dutchess County, he added.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

