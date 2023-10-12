Cold Case: Police Asking For Help, Clues In 2008 Poughkeepsie Murder

The murder of Dutchess County resident David Green took place in the city of Poughkeepsie on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2008, inside an apartment on South Hamilton Street.

The 42-year-old Green, known as "Dee Dee" to all, was found strangled to death after officers from the city of Poughkeepsie Police responded to a call for a deceased man inside an apartment, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Despite an extensive investigation, numerous interviews of witnesses and persons of interest, and forensic analysis of evidence Green’s homicide remains unsolved, Clark said.

"Even information that a person might think is insignificant can lead to a break in a case," Clark said.

The city of Poughkeepsie Police is asking anyone with information on this homicide to call 845-451-7577.

