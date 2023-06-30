Cocaine Bust: Poughkeepsie Man Nabbed With 5 Ounces, Drug Task Force Says

Dutchess County resident, Edward C. Jackson Jr., age 45, of the city of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Thursday, June 29, during a warrant search by the Dutchess County Drug Task.

According to Det. Sgt Adam Harris, of the task force, Jackson was the subject of an investigation into the sale of cocaine, often mixed with fentanyl, in the Dutchess County area by the task force.

A warrant search of a home on Fox Terrace in the city of Poughkeepsie by the task force and the. Dutchess County S Sheriff's Office turned up five ounces of cocaine packaged for sale, Harris said.

The task force was also assisted by the city of Poughkeepsie Police Neighborhood Recovery Unit.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

