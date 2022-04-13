Fishkill Bakery Serves Up Authentic Greek Pastries, Butter Biscuits

With Greek Orthodox Easter just around the corner, the owners of a Hudson Valley bakery are preparing a variety of deals in an effort to get more people to experience authentic Greek cuisine.

Belegrina opened in Dutchess County in 2019 at 818 Route 52 in Fishkill, just months before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Niki Quinn, who co-owns the bakery with Candace "Candy" Baker.

Quinn said they came up with the idea to open the bakery after Baker sampled some of Quinn’s mother’s pastries, including her celebrated Greek butter biscuits.

“The pandemic kind of was a punch in the stomach. We stayed open if we could,” Quinn said. “Now that it’s kind of lifted we’re getting more traction and we’re seeing repeat customers.”

The bakery offers a variety of desserts such as chocolate baklava and cookies, along with savory items like spanokopita.

Quinn said they plan to begin offering pastitsio, which she described as a Greek version of lasagna, in the summer.

In addition to pastries and other baked goods, Belegrina also offers a selection of authentic Greek products.

She said the bakery's butter biscuits are the most popular food that they serve.

“I really think that our Greek butter biscuits are the challenge to the Italian biscotti," Quinn said.

During the week between Easter Sunday (April 17) and Greek Orthodox Easter on Sunday, April 24, Quinn said the bakery will offer customers a free coffee and butter biscuit, along with coupons for different items.

She said she hopes the promotions will allow more members of the community a greater opportunity to experience authentic Greek food.

