COVID-19: Supermarket With Stores In Dutchess, Putnam, Ulster Is Hiring

A grocery store chain with multiple locations in the Hudson Valley will be increasing employees’ wages and are hiring new staff amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tops Markets, which has locations in Carmel, Lagrangeville, New Paltz, and Rhinebeck, announced that full-time employees will receive an hourly raise of $1, with part-time employees earning 50 more cents per hour.

Employee raises will be in effect through at least Saturday, April 18, at which point the company will re-evaluate the situation.

According to the New York State Department of Labor, the number of unemployment applications has surged by 1,000 percent in some parts of the state in recent days.

The grocery giant, which has 162 locations in the Northeast, is also hiring new temporary and permanent employees.

“While the current situation hasn’t been easy on anyone, if you find yourself or someone you know looking for a job, we’re hiring for temporary and permanent positions and welcome your application,” the company posted online. “Stop by any one of our 162 Tops stores , our warehouse in Lancaster, NY, or visit TopsMarkets.com/Jobs to learn more.”

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Tops has worked with communities to ensure it can meet the needs of the public, including opening exclusively for seniors from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They’ve also limited how many select items one can purchase to ensure that their shelves stay stocked.

“The health and well -being of our customers and associates is our first priority. In January, our internal 'Tops Crisis Management Team' started the process of preparing for the COVID-19 event that had just started. Since then, the team has taken daily action to ensure an increased supply of products coming into our warehouses and stores for our customers to purchase,” the company said.

“We appreciate your patience as our supply chain and distribution teams have also been working around the clock to ensure that the food, cleaning supplies, household essentials, and pharmaceuticals that you need are reaching our stores as quickly as possible and are available to purchase in-store, with grocery pick-up, or by delivery.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.