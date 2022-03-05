Contact Us
Acclaimed Lagrangeville Restaurant Opens New Location In Fishkill

Athena Gyro has opened a new location in Fishkill.
Athena Gyro has opened a new location in Fishkill. Photo Credit: Facebook/Athena Gyro

A popular restaurant that was voted the best Greek Restaurant for three years in a row by Hudson Valley Magazine, has opened a new location.

Athena Gyro, known for top-notch fare in Dutchess County at its Lagrangeville location, has opened a new restaurant in Fishkill.

The Fishkill location is currently open and serving customers at 1113 Main St., in the building where Il Barilotto Enoteca once resided.

The new restaurant is just like the Lagrangeville location with the same menu, hours, and quality.

The official grand opening was held on Thursday, Feb. 24.

The menu features overstuffed gyros bursting with thick slabs of meat and fresh vegetables; souvlaki (lamb, pork, chicken) and huge Greek salads, soups, Greek pastries, and more.

For those who shy away from meat, the restaurant offers vegan/vegetarian options.

For information call 845-473-4976.

