Arrest Made In Gruesome Murder Of Poughkeepsie Man Stabbed In Head

Andrew Alex Fraser, age 32, was arrested on Monday, June 5 in Brooklyn with the assistance of the New York City Police.

The homicide of 24-year-old Dontay McKarl Brown, of Poughkeepsie, took place around 12:30 p.m., Sunday, June 4 at 25 South Grand Avenue in Poughkeepsie.

Brown, of Poughkeepsie, was found by police stabbed once in the head and bystanders performing lifesaving measures before he was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said City of Poughkeepsie PD Det. Lt. Matt Clark.

Clark said an autopsy Monday, June 5 determined that Brown died of a single stab wound to the head.

Fraser was brought back to Poughkeepsie to await arraignment on a charge of murder in the second degree.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call 845-451-4000.

