Alleged Poughkeepsie Drug Dealer Nabbed By Task Force

Dutchess County resident Jerry Dixon, age 65, of the town of Poughkeepsie, was charged on Wednesday, July 26 by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the task force, agents served a search warrant at Dixon's home at the Lakeview Arms Apartments, with the assistance of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Detective Division and the City of Poughkeepsie Neighborhood Recovery Unit, following an investigation into drug sales in the area.

During the search numerous controlled substances were seized from his apartment, Harris said.

Dixon was charged and later released per the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

