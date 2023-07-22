Alert Issued For Missing 21-Year-Old LaGrange Woman

Authorities are asking the public's help in locating a missing 21-year-old Hudson Valley woman.

Dutchess County resident Melina M. Bixler, of LaGrange, who was reported missing by her family, New York State Police said Saturday evening, July 22.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black Naruto hoodie with white jeans and black Nike sneakers. She 5-foot-6 and weighs about 115 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call state police at 845-677-7300.

