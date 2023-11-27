5 Hospitalized After Crash That Caused Taconic Parkway Closure In La Grange

It happened in Dutchess County on Friday, Nov. 23 on the northbound side in La Grange.

A Columbia County man, age 22, from the city of Hudson, was operating a 2010 Chevy Colorado in the right lane, according to Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

A 30-year-old Dutchess County man, from the village of Pawling, was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck in the left lane and slowed to make a left-hand turn onto Rossway Road., Hicks said .

The Hudson man changed lanes from right to the left but failed to observe that the Dodge 2500 was slowing to turn, said Hicks.

The driver of the Chevy Colorado then struck the rear of the Dodge 2500.

Both lanes were closed due to the Chevy blocking both lanes. Autobody.

The Pawling man and his four passengers including one child were transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie with non-life-threatening injuries.

