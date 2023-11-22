4 Apprehended After Gunfire Breaks Out In Broad Daylight Near Poughkeepsie City Hall

The incident happened just before 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 in Poughkeepsie in the area of 55 Washington St.

Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired opposite Poughkeepsie City Hall.

No gunshot victims were found but property damage was observed, and officers were informed of a vehicle that had fled the scene, Poughkeepsie PD Det. Sgt. Sean Fitzgerald said.

The four subjects were taken into custody after an investigation.

Corey Latimer, Jr. age 23, and Josiah Mallory, age 20, both of the City of Poughkeepsie, have been charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class B felony.

Both subjects are being held pending arraignment in the City of Poughkeepsie Court.

Brandon Mima, Jr, a 20-year-old Beacon resident was charged with offenses police say stem from a domestic incident that occurred on Monday, Nov. 20:

Criminal contempt in the first degree, a Class E felony;

Two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, Class E felonies;

Criminal mischief in the fourth degree and disobeying a court mandate, both Class A misdemeanors.

Mima is also held pending arraignment in City of Poughkeepsie Court.

A boy detained during the investigation was charged in an unrelated incident with unlawful possession of a weapon by persons under 16, a juvenile delinquent offense. He was arraigned in Dutchess County Family Court and remanded to a juvenile detention facility.

The City of Poughkeepsie was assisted by multiple other law enforcement agencies during this incident.

"While there is no known active threat to the public regarding this matter, the investigation is still active and ongoing," Fitzgerald said.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this or other incidents to call the Tip Line at 845-451-7577.

