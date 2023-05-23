Mostly Cloudy 51°

23-Year-Old Poughkeepsie Man Killed In Hudson Valley Crash

A 23-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed during a crash with an SUV.

The area of the fatal crash.
The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra/Google Maps street view
The crash took place in Dutchess County around 5:30 p.m., Monday, May 22 in Arlington on Route 55 at the intersection with Manchester Road.

According to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police, a 2019 Toyota SUV driven by a 41-year-old Poughkeepsie woman, collided with a 2003 Honda motorcycle being operated by a 23-year-old man. 

The driver of the motorcycle, a Poughkeepsie man, was pronounced dead on scene by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The identity of the motorcycle driver has not been released by police.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department was assisted at the scene by:

  • Arlington Fire Department
  • Mobile Life Support Services
  • Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

State Route 55 eastbound from the arterial to Manchester Road was closed for a crash investigation for approximately four hours.

The investigation is ongoing, and the town of Poughkeepsie Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit at 845-790-4685.

