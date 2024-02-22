2 Charged With Fentanyl Sales Following Raids In Poughkeepsie By Drug Task Force

The raids took place in Dutchess County on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and Wednesday, Feb. 21 in Poughkeepsie by the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force.

According to Sgt. Adam Harris of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, the first search took place at 559 Main St., in Poughkeepsie at the home of Jeremeal Robinson, age 32.

Agents conducted the raid after receiving complaints of narcotics sales being conducted in the area, Harris said.

Robinson was arrested and charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and later released to Dutchess County Probation.

The second incident occurred at 48 Harris St., in Poughkeepsie. Joseph Anderson, age 20, was taken into custody at the time of the search warrant and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal sale of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

He is being held at the Dutchess County Jail on $40,000 cash or $80,000 bond.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.