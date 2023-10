The lucky ticket, worth $19,079, for the Saturday, Oct. 28 game, was sold in Poughkeepsie at the 7-Eleven store at 266 Hooker Ave, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning numbers were 2-10-11-12-33.

The Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39.

Drawings are held twice daily at 2:30 and 10:30 p.m.

