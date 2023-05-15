Fair 54°

19-Year-Old Shot Hours After Murder In Same Area Of Poughkeepsie

Hours after a 19-year-old Hudson Valley resident was shot and killed, another teen was shot and wounded in the same area.

A video from the crime scene around midday Saturday, May 13. Photo Credit: Rockland Video/Mark Lieb
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 11:15 a.m., Saturday, May 13, in the area of North White Street, near Main Street in the city of Poughkeepsie.

Sgt. Terrance Beam of the Poughkeepsie Police reported officers responded to the area for a report of shots fired and a possible shooting victim.

When officers arrived, the 19-year-old male shooting victim was located, and transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, Beam said.

His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. 

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police Tip Line at 845-451-7577.

At around 2 a.m. Saturday, a Poughkeepsie resident was found shot in the area of Soldiers Fountain at Market and Montgomery streets. 

He was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he died during surgery, Clark said.

The victim has still not been identified by police.  

