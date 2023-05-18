Warwick Man Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Child Under 11

Orange County resident John Olson, age 60, of Warwick, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Olson was sentenced on Tuesday, March 7, after admitting that he attempted to engage in sexual intercourse with a person less than 11 years old and subjected a person who was less than 11 years old to sexual contact, Hoovler said.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred at a daycare/foster care home in the town of Warwick and the town of Andes in Delaware County, the New York State Police said.

The sentence was ordered to run consecutive to a previously imposed sentence in Delaware County Court for related incidents there.

Between the two sentencings in both counties he will spend a total of 14 years in jail, the DA's Office said.

Olson had pleaded guilty to attempted rape and sexual abuse, officials said.

Olson will also be registered as a sex offender under the New York Sex Offender Registration Act.

“The lengthy prison sentence imposed on this defendant is justified based on his admitted abhorrent conduct,” said Hoovler. “I thank the law enforcement officers involved in the investigation of this case that helped to assure that the defendant’s actions were brought to light. I commend the brave actions of the victims who came forward and made sure the defendant was held accountable.”

