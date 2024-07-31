Search Continues At Greenwood Lake In Warwick For Missing Swimmer

The incident occurred in Orange County around 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, in the town of Warwick.

According to Mark Lieb with Rockland Video Productions, dive teams were called to the lake that straddles the New York/New Jersey border when a man disappeared underwater and never resurfaced.

Warwick Town Police Chief John Rader told Lieb the operation had switched from a rescue mission to a search and rescue mission after crews from Orange and Rockland counties and Passaic County, New Jersey, had searched for more than three hours without finding the man.

The search is staged at DeFeo's Marina on Jersey Avenue in Warwick.

Rader could not say how or why the unidentified man was in the water.

An investigation is underway as the search continues.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Orange and receive free news updates.