COVID-19: State Sen. James Skoufis Tests Positive

State Sen. James Skoufis has become the latest New York politician to test positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Skoufis’ office announced that the senator tested positive for the virus after he began becoming “increasingly symptomatic” on Tuesday, April 21.

Skoufis, a first-term Democrat who represents much of Orange County and parts of Ulster, and Rockland counties, isolated himself and is currently recovering at his home in Cornwall.

In a statement, Skoufis’ Director of Communications Jess Gulotta said that “Skoufis and his wife, Hillary, urge constituents to continue treating the public health emergency with seriousness and precaution."

“The rest of our staff is healthy and safe and continues to work around the clock assisting constituents through this crisis. Please do not hesitate to reach out to our office for resources or help. We are all in this together.”

Skoufis offered an update on Sunday, April 26, saying that he’s “not on the mend,” as he battles an increasing fever, extreme fatigue, chills, and a headache.

“This virus is no joke - and that’s coming from a 32-year-old who is otherwise healthy,” he said. “That said, even though I’m confined to the bedroom, I’m fortunate to be recovering at home.

“Hillary tested negative (for now) and is healthy though not without some emotional turmoil. We are both extraordinarily grateful for the support from family, friends, our Senate team, and the community.

“I look forward to getting back on my feet soon! In the meantime, look out for your loved ones, and please be safe.”

